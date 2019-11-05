CBI searches 169 locations in connection with 35 bank fraud cases
The CBI is conducting searches in 169 locations across the country in connection with 35 bank fraud cases involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.
The searches are going on in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand as well as Dadra and Nager Haveli, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
