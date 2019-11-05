2 narcotic smugglers arrested with 15 kgs cannabis in J-K's Udhampur

The police have arrested two narcotic smugglers and seized 15 kilograms of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Tuesday. During a surprise check of vehicles on the highway at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur, a police party intercepted an Innova car late on Monday night, SSP Udhampur Rajiv Pandey said.

During the search, around 15 kilograms of cannabis was recovered from the possession of the two smugglers, who were identified as Bilal Ahmed and Rahil Aziz, both hailing from Srinagar's Hazrathbal area, the SSP said. Both the accused have been arrested and the cannabis seized, he said.

A case has also been registered at the Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)