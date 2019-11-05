International Development News
Odd-even day 2: Delhi Transport minister monitors implementation of scheme

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-11-2019 14:02 IST
  Created: 05-11-2019 13:51 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)

The odd-even scheme entered its second day on Tuesday as Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot monitored its implementation and said he is happy to see odd-numbered vehicles on the city roads. The transport minister visited several places to monitor the enforcement of the road rationing scheme that allows vehicles with odd and even number plates to ply on alternate days.

"#OddEven 2nd Day: Happy to see Odd Number vehicles on Delhi Roads," Gahlot said in a tweet. In another tweet, the transport minister said, "We all should encourage carpooling/sharing." On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the exercise on the first day was "successful" as 15 lakh cars were off the roads.

As many as 259 violaters were on Monday fined Rs 4,000 including BJP leader Vijay Goel who, in a "symbolic protest", drove his odd number SUV from his residence at Ashoka Road to Janpath. His party has termed the scheme as an "election stunt" by the AAP government which was causing harassment to the people.

Two thousand civil defense volunteers, 465 teams of the Delhi traffic police, revenue and transport departments were deployed yesterday. The scheme will end of November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

