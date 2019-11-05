International Development News
Five killed, two injured in Bihar mishap

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarpur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:33 IST
Five persons, four of them members of the same family, were killed and two injured when the three-wheeler in which they were travelling was hit by a truck near here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Dharmveer Paswan (40), his wife Ranju Devi (35), sons Birju (10) and Sajan (8) besides the auto-rickshaw driver whose identity was not known, were crushed to death, Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The SSP said Paswan used to perform menial jobs in Hyderabad for a living and was on his way to his village on a vacation. The family had come to Patna by train and hired the three-wheeler at Ahiyapur where they had reached by bus. Two daughters of the deceased couple Madhavi Kumari and Soni Kumar both in their teens were accompanying the family and they have sustained serious injuries in the mishap, SSP said.

The injured girls have been admitted to a hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

