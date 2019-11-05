International Development News
Rajasthan: Ajmer's famous 'Pushkar Mela' begins; many nationals, foreigners participate

The much-awaited Pushkar Mela 2019 kicked off on Monday in the district of Ajmer, which witnessed an overwhelming number of enthusiastic participants and devotees.

The Pushkar Mela began on November 4 and will conclude on November 12.. Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited Pushkar Mela 2019 kicked off on Monday in the district of Ajmer, which witnessed an overwhelming number of enthusiastic participants and devotees. The mela was started by District Collector Vishwamohan Sharma, who started the ceremony with Sarovar Pujan and flag hoisting, along with the officers of all departments in Rajasthan.

A number of different cultural dance and music performances took place in the mela. Foreigners too enthusiastically participated in all the performances. The Pushkar Cattle Fair was also initiated in the mela, which contained nearly 4,000 cattle of camel horses and oxen.

A football match was also held at the mela ground. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said: "The environment is very good and the people are filled with enthusiasm in the mela. We made sufficient arrangements for the performances and the cattle fair. We hope that this year's mela will be a good one for everyone without causing any inconvenience."

Tight security arrangements were made by the police to prevent any untoward incidents at the mela. Talking about security, Kunwar Rashtdeep, SP, Ajmer, said: "We have made proper arrangements to ensure proper security to the people in the mela. Many senior rank officers are present in the area, including me. We are trying hard to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during the ceremony."

The Pushkar Mela will conclude on November 12. (ANI)

