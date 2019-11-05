International Development News
Development News Edition

Experian invests in Vserv to enable friction-free digital experience of BFSI sector

Another step towards driving financial inclusion through data, analytics and technology. 

Experian invests in Vserv to enable friction-free digital experience of BFSI sector

Experian, one of India's leading data, analytics and decisioning companies on Tuesday announced a strategic investment stake in Vserv, a pioneer in smart data platform for mobile marketing. According to the company, the investment is in line with Experian's vision to boost financial inclusion by enabling a friction-free digital on-boarding experience to consumers. This is the seventh in Experian's series of investments in Asia Pacific over the last two years, which demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the region.

Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Head and Managing Director, Experian India said, "We're excited to partner with Vserv to drive this next phase of growth for both organisations. Vserv's mobile marketing platform and access to authentic telco datasets through their unique data management platform ensures immediate synergies to our core product propositions.

Experian currently has records of over 940 million unique loans in India. This partnership builds on our initiative to enable financial inclusion by expanding scoring to new-to-credit (NTC) customers by leveraging our in-house analytics capabilities. This is yet another step for Experian in championing alternate data partnerships clubbed with deeper engagement in the BFSI sector, which aligns with our long-term strategy of scaling India to new heights through organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

Dippak Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Vserv added, "We are delighted to partner with Experian, a global leader in the data and analytics space. This partnership shares our vision of driving effective consumer outreach through innovation in digital marketing technology. We will focus on rolling out smart products for the BFSI sector across the marketing stack as their key business partner. Indian consumers have a huge appetite to adopt friction-free digital sign-ups for financial products. Vserv and Experian will work closely with the BFSI sector to enable it."

Commenting on the tremendous value that this partnership brings, Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank said "Experian and Vserv platforms coming together creates a unique and compelling value proposition in mobile marketing, particularly for the BFSI sector. We are already working with both companies and look forward to partnering with them to accelerate our digital transformation."

(With inputs from Experian)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Saracens docked 35 points and fined for breaching salary cap rules

English champions Saracens have been given a 35-point deduction and fined 5.36 million pounds 6.92 million after they were found guilty of breaching salary cap regulations, Premiership Rugby PRL said on Tuesday. British media reported the b...

InterGlobe Aviation shares up 2 pc ahead of strategic business announcement with Qatar Airways

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday rose 2 percent ahead of a strategic business announcement by the company along with Qatar Airways. The scrip gained 1.77 percent to close at Rs 1,461.45 on the BSE. During the day, it rose to 4.64 pe...

Home minister reviews situation in UT of J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, three months after the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and split it into two UTs. This is the first meeting between Shah a...

UPDATE 2-North Korea criticises "hostile policy" as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

A U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a hostile policy that prevents progress in denuclearisation talks, the isolated nation said on Tuesday, as a senior U.S. diplomat was set to arrive in the neighbouring South. No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019