Experian invests in Vserv to enable friction-free digital experience of BFSI sector

Experian, one of India's leading data, analytics and decisioning companies on Tuesday announced a strategic investment stake in Vserv, a pioneer in smart data platform for mobile marketing. According to the company, the investment is in line with Experian's vision to boost financial inclusion by enabling a friction-free digital on-boarding experience to consumers. This is the seventh in Experian's series of investments in Asia Pacific over the last two years, which demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the region.

Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Head and Managing Director, Experian India said, "We're excited to partner with Vserv to drive this next phase of growth for both organisations. Vserv's mobile marketing platform and access to authentic telco datasets through their unique data management platform ensures immediate synergies to our core product propositions.

Experian currently has records of over 940 million unique loans in India. This partnership builds on our initiative to enable financial inclusion by expanding scoring to new-to-credit (NTC) customers by leveraging our in-house analytics capabilities. This is yet another step for Experian in championing alternate data partnerships clubbed with deeper engagement in the BFSI sector, which aligns with our long-term strategy of scaling India to new heights through organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

Dippak Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Vserv added, "We are delighted to partner with Experian, a global leader in the data and analytics space. This partnership shares our vision of driving effective consumer outreach through innovation in digital marketing technology. We will focus on rolling out smart products for the BFSI sector across the marketing stack as their key business partner. Indian consumers have a huge appetite to adopt friction-free digital sign-ups for financial products. Vserv and Experian will work closely with the BFSI sector to enable it."

Commenting on the tremendous value that this partnership brings, Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank said "Experian and Vserv platforms coming together creates a unique and compelling value proposition in mobile marketing, particularly for the BFSI sector. We are already working with both companies and look forward to partnering with them to accelerate our digital transformation."

(With inputs from Experian)