PMK leader expresses shock over killing of tahsildar in T'gana

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday expressed shock over the killing of a woman tahsildar in Telangana. "It is shocking to see a woman tahsildar being set on fire in the office itself and killed. It is frightening to think what will happen if everybody takes law into their hand," he tweeted.

Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy was allegedly burned alive by a man in her office near Hyderabad in broad daylight on Monday following some land dispute. Reddy, in her mid-30s, died on the spot while her driver, who had tried to save her, succumbed to burns on Tuesday..

