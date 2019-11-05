No rainfall in Odisha from Nov 5- 7 due to cyclonic storm Maha: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneshwar, cyclonic storm 'Maha' will turn into depression from low pressure on Tuesday morning and will convert into deep depression later in the day. The weatherman also informed ANI that no rainfall will occur over Odisha from November 5 to 7, however on November 8, there is a possibility that light rains may batter the region. The downpour is expected to increase on November 9.

While speaking to ANI, H R Biswas, IMD Bhubaneswar director, said,"The depression is lying 920 kilometers in the South south-east direction off the Paradip coast and 1000 kilometers away from South south-west of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It will move in the north-west direction and will concentrate into a deep depression in the next 12 hours." "As per rainfall concern that, no rainfall activities will take place on November 5 to November 7 across Odisha. But, On November 8, light to moderate rainfall will occur in the coastal districts of Odisha. The amount of rainfall may increase on November 9 and will cover coastal and interior Odisha," he added.

He also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 8. However, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on November 6 in between Diu and Porbandar.

Notably, Cyclone Maha is the third cyclone formed in the Arabian sea this year after Cyclone Vayu in June and Cyclone Kyarr in October. Meanwhile, when Odisha was preparing to face Cyclone Bulbul, it faced the fury of Cyclone Fani in May this year. (ANI)

