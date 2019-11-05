Liquor worth around Rs 1 crore seized

Over 1,000 litres of illicit foreign-made liquor worth around Rs 1 crore was seized and five people arrested during a major police operation in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday. The campaign was carried out by the Sector 58 police station in Noida and those in Dadri and Jarcha in Greater Noida on Monday, the officials said.

"It was a massive operation during the past 24 hours against illicit liquor. Three trucks transporting over 1,000 litres of illicit foreign-made liquor have been impounded and five accused arrested. The seized liquor is estimated worth Rs 1 crore," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. The Sector 58 police intercepted a truck during a checking at Labour Chowk and found that it was carrying a huge quantity of liquor hidden under sacks of grains, he said. "Over 400 cartons of liquor marked for sale in Haryana were seized from the truck, which was bound for Bihar," Krishna said.

In Dadri, police seized another truck bound for Kanpur and recovered around 400 cartons of illicit liquor, which were covered under a tarpaulin, he said. In Jarcha, over 220 cartons of illicit liquor were seized during a checking outside the Senthli police post, he said, adding the bottles recovered included various brands of imported scotch and malt whisky.

A case has been registered in each of the three incident and the probe was under way, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)