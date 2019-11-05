International Development News
Development News Edition

AP CM directs Edu dept to recall GO renaming Abdul Kalam award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:23 IST
AP CM directs Edu dept to recall GO renaming Abdul Kalam award
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the School Education department to retain the name of former President APJ Abdul Kalam for an award, a day after it was replaced with that of his late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The School Education department had issued orders on Monday, renaming the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar as YSR Vidya Puraskar.

"The Chief Minister has taken a strong view of the GO, issued by School Education Principal Secretary B Rajasekhar without informing him about the change of name of the awards. Accordingly, he asked that the GO, issued on Monday, be revoked and Dr Kalam's name retained for the awards," Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana told reporters here.

The awards, instituted in 2015, are presented to meritorious students of government schools who excel in the SSC (class X) public examinations. The award carries merit certificate, memento and scholarships to meet the cost of higher education.

In 2016, the award has been named after former president APJ Abdul Kalam. This year, the School Education department decided to present the awards on National Education Day, the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, on November 11.

As the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has been changing names of every scheme and christening them after the Chief Minister's late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the School Education department officials apparently decided to rename the Pratibha Puraskars after YSR. Apart from Dr Kalam Puraskar, the state government will also present awards in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivanram and Jyoti Rao Phule to eminent persons in various fields, according to the minister..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials

Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 PTI The IPS Associations Kerala chapter on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Delhi police personnel by lawyers of Delhi based courts. In a resol...

Centre has freedom to amend its CGHS scheme, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the modified Central Government Health Services CGHS scheme, saying it is for the Centre to decide how to give health benefits and supply medicines to its serving and retired employ...

UPDATE 2-OPEC chief says oil market may have upside potential in 2020

The oil market outlook for next year may have upside potential, the secretary-general of producer group OPEC said on Tuesday, appearing to downplay any need to cut output more deeply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries an...

India to see 10% salary increase in 2020: Report

As the economy continues to falter, salaries in India are projected to rise by 10 percent in 2020, says a report. In 2019, the effective wage increase was 9.9 percent which is projected to touch 10 percent next year. While salary increases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019