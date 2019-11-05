Tiz Hazari clash: Joint CP Khurana urges protesting cops to resume duty

Amid slogans of 'We want justice', Joint Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana on Monday addressed the police personnel who were protesting at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) at ITO over the Tiz Hazari incident. Khurana underlined that the matter is sub judice and appealed the agitating cops to resume duty.

"I am in service for 25 years. We spent long hours working. Police personnel do not get to celebrate festivals with their families. Our CP has spoken about the issue. A judicial process is underway. We are the one who enforce the law and we have to continue with our work," he said. However, the Joint Commissioner of Police was incessantly interrupted and later forced to leave.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik addressed the cops and urged them to maintain discipline and return to their duties. "A few police personnel got agitated due to some incidents where some police sleuths were assaulted. FIR has been registered in these incidents," said Patnaik.

"We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway, senior officials are addressing all the concerns," he added. Patnaik had asserted that based on High Court's orders, a judicial enquiry is being carried out in the matter.

However, despite the police chief's assurance, the protest by Delhi police personnel is continued outside the PHQ. The protestors are demanding 'justice' and swift action against the 'culprits' in connection with the clash with advocates. Some of the protesters were seen raising slogans of "Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho". Delhi Police personnel also held a placard with a picture of former Delhi Special CP, Kiran Bedi that read "We need you", outside the PHQ here.

Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, Delhi Police has submitted a report to MHA on the incident where clash broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November, 2. In another development, lawyers at all Delhi District Courts are on strike today, following clashes between police and the lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November.

A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)

