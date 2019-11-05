4 MP districts found suitable for cashew cultivation

The Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development based in Kochi in Kerala has found the climate of Madhya Pradesh's Betul, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Seoni districts suitable for cashew cultivation under its area expansion programme, an MP official said on Tuesday. The cashew area expansion programme is part of the national agriculture development scheme "Raftaar" this year in these districts, the MP public relations department official said.

"In these districts, farmers have planted 1.60 lakh cashew plants on an area of 1430 hectares. The DCCD, Kochi will provide 1.26 lakh more saplings to farmers in addition to ones planted so far," the official said. Cashew saplings have been planted over 1,000 hectares in Betul, 30 ha in Chhindwara, and 200 ha each in Balaghat and Seoni.

He said the Union agriculture ministry had sanctioned Rs 1.71 crore for cashew cultivation in these MP districts. PTI MAS ADU BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)