International Development News
Development News Edition

HP governor calls on PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:59 IST
HP governor calls on PM

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for accepting the invite to inaugurate 'Global Investors Meet' being organised by the state government in Dharamshala. He said the state government has succeeded in signing MoUs for projects worth Rs 85,000 crore so far. All these efforts would create new employment opportunities and bring prosperity to the state, he added.

The governor thanked the prime minister for granting in-principle approval for construction of an international airport in Mandi district and expansion of Shimla, Kangra and Kullu airports in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India. He said there was a great need for expansion and strengthening of railway services in Himachal Pradesh, including the upgrade of the Shimla railway line. He urged for cooperation in completing the work of the strategically important Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri-Leh railway line.

Dattatreya said there is immense potential for tourism in Himachal Pradesh and the state government has taken steps to promote tourism activities. He apprised the prime minister that he has proposed to start Himachal Tourism Centres in the states of Telangana and Karnataka so that tourism could also play a major role in connecting Northern India with the South. He also apprised that the state was vulnerable to natural disasters like flash floods, cloudbursts, forest fires, droughts, cold waves and avalanches etc. and therefore there was a need to enhance the size of State Disaster Response Force and SDRF be funded 100 percent by the Central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BJP not ready to discuss sharing of CM's post: Girish Mahajan

BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday said the party was not ready to discuss sharing of the Maharashtra chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, and Devendra Fadnavis will become the next CM. Mahajan, a senior minister in the outgoing ...

In Europe, For Europe: Huawei Building Alliances for the Intelligent Era

Today, Huawei held&#160;eco-Connect Europe&#160;2019&#160;in Paris, France, under the theme of Enable a&#160;DigitALL Connected&#160;Future. The&#160;conference focused&#160;on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and Huawei&...

Philippines: Judge Mario Banez shot dead in San Fernando - report

Judge Mario Anacleto Banez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin town, Ilocos Sur, was shot dead by unidentified suspect on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported. It was not immediately clear there was more than one gunman involved i...

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019