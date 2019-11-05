JMC seals unauthorised commercial complex

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday sealed an unauthorised commercial complex in the Janipur belt here, officials said.

The corporation's enforcement staff sealed the building under the J&K Control of Building Operation Act, they said.

The JMC has cautioned people to refrain from undertaking illegal constructions and asked them get building plans, commercial or residential approved by the corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)