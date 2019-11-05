Hry govt to firmly focus on responsible, corruption-free governance: Guv

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Tuesday said the state government will firmly focus on efficient, responsible and corruption-free governance. Arya further said the government will continue to move forward on the path of equal, comprehensive and all-round development of every region.

The governor was delivering his address on the second-day of the first session of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha here. The government will do everything to strengthen the fabric of peace, goodwill and mutual brotherhood. It will carry on with the ideal policy of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek', he said.

On the Sutlej Yamuna link canal issue, he said the government will leave no stone unturned to bring to Haryana its "legitimate share of the surplus Ravi Beas waters through the SYL canal at the earliest". The construction of 12 storage dams in the lower Shivalik Hills will also be taken up after getting inter-state clearances, he said.

Efforts will be made to expedite the construction of rooftop water harvesting structures and soak pits for groundwater recharging, the governor said. He said the government is committed to ensure gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.

"The efforts of the state in implementing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' have been duly recognised by the Centre. Safety of women shall continue to be the priority of the government," he said. The number of women police personnel shall be increased. CCTV cameras shall be installed in sensitive public places to check crime against women, he said.

The governor said four dedicated fast track courts and 12 special fast track courts will be set up to expedite trial of cases relating to crime against women and of sexual offences against children, respectively. The government shall soon unveil a comprehensive action plan to tackle sexual and gender-based violence, he told the House in his address.

On drugs issue, Arya said the government will pursue the fight against substance abuse in a systematic and focused manner. "Strict legal action sale and distribution of drugs will be taken along with expansion in services relating to de-addiction and rehabilitation," he said.

"A comprehensive plan of action will be drawn to control and prevent drug abuse. This will include constituting a special task force, building strong intelligence network, increasing de-addiction centres, rehabilitation facilities and extensive community mobilisation," he said. Arya said the government shall take over the burden of beneficiary contribution under certain insurance and pension schemes of the Centre, including that of the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' in applicable cases.

The rest of the amount will be made available either for cash withdrawal or for investment in a family provident fund, he said. Touching upon the education sector, he said the government is committed to introduce basic reforms in education system in order to improve the quality of education, learning level of the school students and their exposure to vocational courses.

"Keeping in mind the recommendations of the Draft National Education Policy 2019, the state government shall impart free education to students of classes from classes 1 to 12th on the lines of the Right to Education Act 2009," he said. Modern infrastructure will be provided in every government school, including solar panels, smart classrooms, modern dual desks.

English, science, mathematics and computer labs will be established in government high and senior secondary schools, the governor said. In order to prevent road traffic congestion, more elevated railway line projects in city areas would be taken up. The metro rail network in the National Capital Region will be further expanded, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)