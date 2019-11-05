Star Air to start Delhi-Hubballi flights from Wednesday

Star Air on Tuesday said it will launch flight operations between the Hindon airport here and Hubballi in Karnataka from Wednesday. It will operate a 50-seater ERJ145 aircraft on this route.

"On November 6, 2019, Star Air is scheduled to connect these two regions by starting its commercial operations between Hubballi (north Karnataka) and Hindon (Delhi) in one mega launch ceremony at Hindon Airport," the airline said in a release. The Delhi-Hubballi route will also be the longest under the Centre's regional connectivity UDAN scheme.

"With the addition of Hindon, Star Air will now connect seven cities. The others being Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Hubli, and Belagavi," the press release said. UDAN, announced in October 2016, seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in the country as well as make flying affordable by capping fares at Rs 2,500 for a one-hour flight.

The Hindon airport started commercial operations from October 12 onward, when a nine-seater Heritage aircraft of Heritage Aviation started operating on the Delhi-Pithoragarh route. DSP ANB

