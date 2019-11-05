Special CP says review petition to be filed against HC order, appeals cops to resume work
In a fresh appeal, a senior Delhi Police officer urged protesting policemen to end stir and resume duty, while assuring them a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.
Addressing the protesting policemen, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha said the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000.
He urged policemen to end stir and resume duties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- policemen
- Police officer
- Delhi
- lawyers
- cops
- Delhi High Court
ALSO READ
National Police Day: PM recalls valour of policemen
Delhi: Kumaraswamy meets Shivakumar at Tihar Jail
Delhi govt to organise four-day laser show from October 26
Hold sentence review board meetings periodically: HC to Delhi govt
IIT researchers developing solutions to reduce and use part of waste from municipal drains in Delhi