Premier DRDO lab HEMRL inaugurated in Pune
Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Tuesday inaugurated the Igniter Complex at High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pashan area of Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday. HEMRL, a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is primarily engaged in developing rocket and gun propellants, pyrotechnic devices, high-explosive systems and synthesis of high-energy molecules, a defence release said.
The laboratory has developed several ignition systems to ensure reliable initiation ofrocket motors of various tactical as well as strategic missiles. The facility consists of process, assembly and storage buildings and a design centre, it said.
Remotely controlled sophisticated equipment such as Sieve Shaker, Planetary Mixer, Granulating Machine, Pelleting Machine etc are installed in the process buildings, the release added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shripad Naik
- Union Minister of State
- laboratory
- Maharashtra
- Pune
- gun
- facility
ALSO READ
Every vote in important, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra, Haryana polls
Maharashtra polls: Mohan Bhagwat advises voters to choose representatives taking issues into consideration
Maharashtra polls: Do vote, says Fadnavis
Equity market closed on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra
'Festival of democracy,' Nitin Gadkari urges people to cast their votes in Maharashtra polls