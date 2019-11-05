Premier DRDO lab HEMRL inaugurated in Pune

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Tuesday inaugurated the Igniter Complex at High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pashan area of Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday. HEMRL, a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is primarily engaged in developing rocket and gun propellants, pyrotechnic devices, high-explosive systems and synthesis of high-energy molecules, a defence release said.

The laboratory has developed several ignition systems to ensure reliable initiation ofrocket motors of various tactical as well as strategic missiles. The facility consists of process, assembly and storage buildings and a design centre, it said.

Remotely controlled sophisticated equipment such as Sieve Shaker, Planetary Mixer, Granulating Machine, Pelleting Machine etc are installed in the process buildings, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)