German tourist dies in Rajasthan

A 68-year-old German tourist died in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. Gerhad Honisch -- a resident of Recklinghausen, Germany -- was visiting Bharatpur with a tourist group on Monday and was staying at a hotel, the police said.

Honisch was rushed to a private hospital at 3.30 am and was then shifted to the ICU due to his health condition. He died at 4.45 am, Kotwali police station incharge Sanjay Sharma said. The matter was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and body has been kept at a mortuary after post-mortem, the officer said.

The body will be handed over as per rules by the CID, Bharatpur zone, the police added.

