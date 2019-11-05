International Development News
Protest by Delhi Police personnel: Shatrughan Sinha asks home minister to intervene

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:12 IST
Terming the unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday following clashes with lawyers "perturbing situation", Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervene to resolve the matter. Delhi Police was facing a virtual revolt from its rank and file on Tuesday as thousands of personnel laid siege outside the Police Headquarters, rejecting their chief's pleas to go back to work.

The unprecedented protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured. "Its a perturbing situation. Its for the first time since Independence that our police is not feeling safe. The Union Home minister should come forward with a solution and issue a statement on it," Sinha said in a press conference.

He also suggested that a thorough probe should be conducted to address the issue which involves police and lawyers.

