New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL10 JK-MEHBOOBA-DAUGHTER Shift my mother to place equipped for winter: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to J-K admn Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter.

DEL55 CHINMAYANAND-LD SIT-CHARGESHEET Chinmayanand extortion case: Two BJP leaders from UP among six to be charge sheeted by SIT on Wednesday Shahjahanpur (UP): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a charge sheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two BJP leaders, a senior police official said. DEL31 UP-AYODHYA-VOLUNTEERS Ayodhya verdict: Faizabad police deploys 16,000 volunteers to keep eye on social media Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in the Supreme Court, Faizabad police have deployed 16,000 volunteers to keep an eye against objectionable content on social media, an official said.

DEL45 UP-LDALL EPF EPF scam: Former UP power corporation MD AP Mishra arrested Lucknow: Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in the scam-hit DHFL. DES33 RJ-GEHLOT-LD WOMEN High time practice of 'ghoonghat' is eradicated: Rajasthan CM (Eds: Adds quotes) Jaipur: Stressing on the importance of women empowerment for nation-building, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the custom of 'ghoonghat' must be eradicated at the earliest.

DES39 HR-STUBBLE-KHATTAR Stubble burning contributed only 18-20 pc to air pollution: Khattar in Haryana Assembly Chandigarh: Dismissing the suggestion that stubble burning was alone responsible for deteriorating air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said burning crop residue contributed only 18-20 per cent to air pollution. DES40 HR-ASSEMBLY-OPPOSITION Haryana: Opposition corners BJP-JJP govt over farmer issues Chandigarh: The opposition Congress and the INLD cornered the BJP-JJP government over issues concerning farmers, unemployment and law and order during the first session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday..

