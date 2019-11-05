International Development News
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:34 IST
New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL10 JK-MEHBOOBA-DAUGHTER Shift my mother to place equipped for winter: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to J-K admn Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter.

DEL55 CHINMAYANAND-LD SIT-CHARGESHEET Chinmayanand extortion case: Two BJP leaders from UP among six to be charge sheeted by SIT on Wednesday Shahjahanpur (UP): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a charge sheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two BJP leaders, a senior police official said. DEL31 UP-AYODHYA-VOLUNTEERS Ayodhya verdict: Faizabad police deploys 16,000 volunteers to keep eye on social media Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in the Supreme Court, Faizabad police have deployed 16,000 volunteers to keep an eye against objectionable content on social media, an official said.

DEL45 UP-LDALL EPF EPF scam: Former UP power corporation MD AP Mishra arrested Lucknow: Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in the scam-hit DHFL. DES33 RJ-GEHLOT-LD WOMEN High time practice of 'ghoonghat' is eradicated: Rajasthan CM (Eds: Adds quotes) Jaipur: Stressing on the importance of women empowerment for nation-building, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the custom of 'ghoonghat' must be eradicated at the earliest.

DES39 HR-STUBBLE-KHATTAR Stubble burning contributed only 18-20 pc to air pollution: Khattar in Haryana Assembly Chandigarh: Dismissing the suggestion that stubble burning was alone responsible for deteriorating air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said burning crop residue contributed only 18-20 per cent to air pollution. DES40 HR-ASSEMBLY-OPPOSITION Haryana: Opposition corners BJP-JJP govt over farmer issues Chandigarh: The opposition Congress and the INLD cornered the BJP-JJP government over issues concerning farmers, unemployment and law and order during the first session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Siddaramaiah desperately wants to be CM again: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

Slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his demand for BS Yediyurappas resignation, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said the former desperately wants to become the Chief Minister again. Siddar...

TSRTC depot manager attacked, employees continue stir despite

A depot manager en route to work was allegedly attacked by some people in Nirmal district, as the TSRTC employees continued their month-long indefinite stir nothwithstanding the midnight deadline on Tuesday set by the Telangana government t...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Italian club Verona was on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotelli scored in Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019