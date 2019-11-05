Violence erupts in Bettiah town of Bihar in protest against

Violence erupted on Tuesday in Bihars West Champaran district where a mob went on the rampage in protest against the murder of a 26-year-old man, vandalizing property and setting fire to a police jeep and some other vehicles, police said. According to Superintendent of Police, Bettiah, Jayant Kant, Munna Sah who sold fish to eke out a living was a resident of Bairiyahat police station area and he was shot dead in the morning while he was on his way to a private hospital where an acquaintance was admitted.

Family members of the deceased have accused Santosh Singh, who runs a private school nearby and had a running feud with Sah, of having masterminded the attack while the assailants have been identified as Vikky Singh and Punit Saraf, the SP said adding that efforts were on to nab the accused. Meanwhile, neighbours of Munna Sah vandalized the house of Santosh Singh upon hearing the news of the killing, set fire to a car and a motorcycle parked inside the premises besides setting ablaze the power generator, he said.

When a police party reached the spot, the irate mob set fire to the jeep, the SP said adding that the agitated crowd was dispersed after additional personnel led by senior officials rushed to the site..

