International Development News
Development News Edition

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:14 IST
Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL12 MZ-BRU-BLOCKADE Bru: blockade on, govt to impose Sec 144 from Tuesday night Aizawl: Roadblock by Bru refugees demanding resumption of free ration to them continued for the sixth day, while the Tripura government decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the area where the displaced people barricaded the road from Tuesday night.

CAL14 BH-NADDA Second to BJP is the best opposition parties can now aspire for: Nadda Patna: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday exulted over the partys exponential growth across the country in recent times and remarked its competitors now do not think in terms of winning but occupying the slot second to the saffron party. CAL15 WB-LABOURERS-AID Mamata govt to give Rs 50k to Kashmir-return labourers Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will provide a one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 to all 133 labourers who had to leave their jobs in Kashmir and return to the state.

CAL17 BH-NADDA-NITISH Flanked by top Bihar BJP leaders, Nadda calls on Nitish Patna: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and understood to have discussed the political situation in the state where assembly polls are due next year. CAL18 JH-POLL-EC Central agencies to monitor paid news,gratification to voters: Sr Dy Election Commissioner Ranchi: Any complaint of paid news or gratification to voters will be under the scanner of different central agencies, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said on Tuesday.

LGC1 WB-HC-MUKUL ROY HC extends interim protection from arrest of Mukul Roy Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Mukul Roy in a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership till further order. CES18 WB-GUTKHA-BAN West Bengal to ban production, sale of gutkha from November 7 Kolkata: The West Bengal government will ban the production and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for a period of one year with effect from Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Milan, Nov 5 AFP Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotell...

TTD appoints Ramana Dikshitulu as hill temples agama advisor

A V Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, was on Tuesday appointed as agama temple traditions advisor of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the temple, a t...

UPDATE 3-Aramco share sale curb rules out overseas listing for at least a year

The Saudi government plans to sell 2 of state oil giant Aramco in a domestic listing on Dec. 11, three sources familiar with the matter said, but restrictions on future share sales mean an international IPO is ruled out for at least a year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019