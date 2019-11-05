Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL12 MZ-BRU-BLOCKADE Bru: blockade on, govt to impose Sec 144 from Tuesday night Aizawl: Roadblock by Bru refugees demanding resumption of free ration to them continued for the sixth day, while the Tripura government decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the area where the displaced people barricaded the road from Tuesday night.

CAL14 BH-NADDA Second to BJP is the best opposition parties can now aspire for: Nadda Patna: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday exulted over the partys exponential growth across the country in recent times and remarked its competitors now do not think in terms of winning but occupying the slot second to the saffron party. CAL15 WB-LABOURERS-AID Mamata govt to give Rs 50k to Kashmir-return labourers Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will provide a one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 to all 133 labourers who had to leave their jobs in Kashmir and return to the state.

CAL17 BH-NADDA-NITISH Flanked by top Bihar BJP leaders, Nadda calls on Nitish Patna: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and understood to have discussed the political situation in the state where assembly polls are due next year. CAL18 JH-POLL-EC Central agencies to monitor paid news,gratification to voters: Sr Dy Election Commissioner Ranchi: Any complaint of paid news or gratification to voters will be under the scanner of different central agencies, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said on Tuesday.

LGC1 WB-HC-MUKUL ROY HC extends interim protection from arrest of Mukul Roy Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Mukul Roy in a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership till further order. CES18 WB-GUTKHA-BAN West Bengal to ban production, sale of gutkha from November 7 Kolkata: The West Bengal government will ban the production and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for a period of one year with effect from Thursday..

