International Development News
Development News Edition

Navy gears up for relief ops as Cyclone Maha approaches Guj coast

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:00 IST
Navy gears up for relief ops as Cyclone Maha approaches Guj coast

As Cyclone Maha over East-Central Arabian Sea intensified into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm', the Navy said on Tuesday its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast. Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with HADR materials like food packets, water, medical supplies and other essential commodities.

Naval units of Gujarat Naval Area are ready with emergency response teams equipped with underwater diving equipment and inflatable boats. Additionally, naval aircraft and helicopters are also on standby, it said. Naval authorities in Gujarat are in constant liaison with civil authorities to ensure seamless coordination, it added.

Maha is expected to make landfall near Veraval by the night of November 6 with winds up to 35-40 knots. Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to effect East-Central Arabian Sea and heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected to effect south Gujarat and north Maharashtra areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Struggling Norwegian Air to sell more shares, launch bond issue

Norwegian Air plans to raise up to 316 million through its third share sale in two years and a bond issue to meet the struggling airlines financial needs through 2020 and beyond, it said on Tuesday. With mounting debts and suffering from th...

Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 cr to support him to be CM

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works. Someb...

3 dead in truck-van collision

Three persons died and seven were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a van in Mangaldoi district of lower Assam on Tuesday night, police said. The accident occurred on the National Highway 15 at Sarkar Chowk near M...

Ex-foreign minister Gabriel rejects offer to head German auto lobby

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected an offer to become the head of Germanys VDA car lobby group on Tuesday after media reports that he was in line for the post caused a public outcry and prompted accusations of nepotism. Gabriel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019