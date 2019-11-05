International Development News
Odd-even: More challans issued on Day 2, Sisodia says people 'religiously' following rule

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:39 IST
Odd-even: More challans issued on Day 2, Sisodia says people 'religiously' following rule
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

People were "religiously" following the odd-even rule, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Tuesday, even as the number of challans issued for violating the road rationing scheme increased on the second day. He said the number of challans issued went up on Tuesday as many were let off with a warning on the first day of the odd-even rule.

According to official data, 562 challans were issued on Tuesday. Traffic Police, Transport Department and Revenue Department fined 213, 157 and 192 violators, respectively. On Monday, the first day of the odd-even implementation, 271 challans were issued.

Those violating the odd-even rule, which is in force from 8 am-8 pm till November 15, are being fined Rs 4,000. In total, 465 teams of traffic, transport and revenue departments have been deployed for implementation of the odd-even scheme.

In a press briefing, Sisodia said: "Delhi is religiously following the odd-even scheme. Many people were only warned yesterday to follow odd-even rule and they were not challaned." The day two of odd-even rule was "very successful" and the air quality has improved, he said, adding "The smog crisis is reducing gradually. We are monitoring the situation and weather condition, and hope that no fresh smoke from stubble burning will enter Delhi."

"People are very happy with traffic on the roads because they can now reach their destinations easily due to less congestion. This has further helped reduce pollution since commuting time of on-road vehicles has reduced significantly," the deputy chief minister said. The odd-even scheme will face a test on Wednesday when schools will reopen after two days. The schools were closed till Tuesday in view of severe air pollution in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said vehicles carrying school children would be exempted from the rule. He had, however, admitted that there was a little "confusion" in this regard, saying vehicles would be exempted based on "trust" that they were used only for ferrying school children. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that due to the odd-even rule, 15 lakh vehicles had been taken off the road. Sisodia said if there were any specific complaints against private buses hired under the scheme, action would be taken by the government.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited several places to monitor the enforcement of the road rationing scheme. "OddEven 2nd Day: Happy to see Odd Number vehicles on Delhi Roads.," Gahlot said on Twitter. "We all should encourage car pooling/sharing."

A Transport Department official said over 6,000 buses, including 3,675 of the Delhi Transport Corporation, 1,851 cluster and 693 private ones have been pressed into service. Women drivers, CNG-driven and electric vehicles, and two wheelers have been exempted from the scheme, which has been started to curb severe air pollution in the city.

Besides emergency and enforcement vehicles, 19 other categories, including the President and the prime minister, are also exempted from the scheme. Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues are car pooling and using public transport to reach the secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

