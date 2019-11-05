International Development News
History of Sikh community is tale of valour, sacrifice: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended Gurbani Gayan to mark the concluding event of year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended Gurbani Gayan to mark the concluding event of year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that Guru Nanak Dev lives in the hearts of people and the history of Sikh community was a tale of valour and sacrifice.

"He (Guru Nanak Dev) is our common heritage. He is great soul and showed us the path for the welfare of the entire humanity. He tried to build a society based on truth, compassion, kindness, humanity and love in which all are equal," the president said. According to an official release, the President said, "The entire history of Sikh community is a unique tale of valour and sacrifice".

He said Sikh religion had arisen from soil and culture of India and Gurbani was an integral part of India's conscience. He wished that the immortal voices of the Gurus continue to guide the people.

Gurbani Gyan was organised by Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan. (ANI)

