Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2. Special CP (Intelligence) apprised Baijal that a clarificatory application is already being filed in the matter.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony. In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter, read a statement. He further directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates as per the court order of the High Court. He also directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the police officers injured are also provided best medical treatment free of cost and advised that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families. Further, suitable ex-gratia compensation is given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well.

Baijal also appealed to all concerned people to maintain harmony and law and order. He further advised the senior officers to assure the police personnel that no injustice shall be allowed to be done to any member of the force. A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

Police personnel and their family members today since morning stage a protest in the national capital to demand immediate action against the lawyers. (ANI)

Also Read: L-G Anil Baijal reviews situation in the wake of protest by Delhi Police personnel following clash with lawyers.

