127 extremist-related incidents in Manipur in 2018: Police

The Manipur Police has claimed that the number of extremist-related incidents declined in the state in the year 2018 when compared to previous years. A statement issued by the PRO of Manipur Police, W Basu Singh on Monday said that 127 insurgency-related incidents were reported in the state in the year 2018 while in 2017 it was 167 and in the year 2016 it was 233.

It said that the state police along with security personnel deployed in the state had arrested 404 extremists from various places in the state in the year 2018. The statement claimed that the state police and the security forces have been taken up proactive counter-insurgency measures which led to a decline in the number of extremist-related incidents.

