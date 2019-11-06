GHMC introduces robotic manhole desilting machine

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has procured a manhole-cleaning robot called 'Bandicoot', which would help end the practice of manual scavenging. GHMC Mayor B Rammohan inaugurated the "bandicoot" robotic manhole desilting machine at the Biodiversity junction at Gachibowli in the city on Tuesday, GHMC said in a release.

The Supreme Court has issued guidelines to all Urban Local Bodies in the country to have "technology adopted methods" for cleaning manholes and septic tanks, it noted. "The Raheja Corp. as part of its CSR initiative funded the project of procurement of 'Bandicoot' robotic machine at an estimated cost of Rs 32 lakhs to avoid manual scavenging," the release said.

The key features of the machine include a complete robotic solution for eliminating manual scavenging and "cleaning sewage in a world-class manner using four advanced sewer cameras which work in day and light. The civic body said more machines would be purchased later.

