Karnataka: Case filed against Panchayat member over contractor's murder

Police here on Tuesday registered a case against Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat member Shantappa Kodli and nine others in connection with the murder of contractor Shivaling Bhavikatti. The 46-year-old contractor was allegedly murdered on Monday night by unknown miscreants near Sharan Shirasagi area in Farthabad police station limits of Kalaburagi.

Bhavikatti was a resident of Mayura village in Jewargi taluka of Kalaburagi district in north Karnataka, according to the police. Kalaburagi Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj visited the spot and investigation was launched in connection with the incident.

"The two sides had a conflict going on for sometime. We have formed teams to nab the accused. Investigation is on. Arrests will be made soon," Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalaburagi S Subedhar told ANI. (ANI)

Also Read: RFL fund misappropriation: Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police not a party to the settlement, Shivinder tells court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)