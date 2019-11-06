Bhopal: Consumers hit, vegetables on fire

Consumers have been badly hit in Bhopal by rising prices of vegetables. This is attributed to heavy rainfall in the region and a shortage in the supply of vegetables to the mandis.

A vegetable vendor Zaki Qureshi said: "The vegetables are on fire due to heavy rainfall and reduction in their supply to the mandis. Today tomatoes are selling at Rs 60/kg. The cost of onions in the mandi is Rs 70/kg, and even we get it at Rs 80/kg. The customers think that we are robbing them." The prices of vegetables are expected to go up further. Some even claim that the price of onions will go up to Rs 120/kg as onion production has gone down, and there was a delay in bringing onions to the mandi.

Adding to the plight of the people is the hoarding of onions by the middlemen. Mukesh Kumar Rathore told ANI, "There is a spike in the rates of vegetables due to bad weather, while I have read in the newspapers that the vegetables cost less, but it's the middlemen who are creating problems. I have stopped using onions to bring down my monthly expenses". (ANI)

Also Read: WRAPUP 4-Consumers support U.S. economy as business spending slumps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)