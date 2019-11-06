International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Ahmed Patel meets Gadkari over farmers' issues

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday and discussed various issues including farmers' grievances and relief measures for Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:10 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel after meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday and discussed various issues including farmers' grievances and relief measures for Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat. Following the meeting, Senior Congress leader Patel, who is a Rajyasabha member from Gujarat said that his meeting with Gadkari was not political in nature.

"It was not a political meeting or on Maharashtra politics," he told ANI. Later, Patel tweeted a letter addressed to Gadkari and wrote in his post, "Met Nitin Gadkari to submit various representations - for my constituency and Gujarat state- on underpass construction at Bharuch district, compensation for farmers near the expressway project and relief for MSMEs."

In the letter, the Congress leader highlighted the condition of MSMEs in Gujarat urged the Centre to take concrete measures to assist MSMEs. "I would also like to bring to your notice the urgent need to expand the Central Government's MSME - Cluster Development Program to Gujarat's tribal districts. It is important that we are able to develop industrial clusters in the state's most backward regions," he said, adding that the MSME sector has been the backbone of the Indian economy.

"The employment crisis and the economic slowdown will not be solved unless we resolve the problems of small businesses. I sincerely request you to have these suggestions examined and issue necessary directions," Patel further outlined. The Congress leader said he is forwarding a memorandum he has received from the residents of Kharod and surrounding villages.

"Various organisations have also been demanding a vehicular underpass/ flyover bridge at National Highway-8, Kharod village. The area is accident-prone and this is genuine demand that will enhance the safety of road users. From the documents given to me, I gather that the Regional Office (Gujarat) of NHAI has cleared Al project but is awaiting approval from the NHAI- H.Q," he said in the letter. Asserting that it has been a long-standing demand from the local citizens, Patel said that people have filed petitions at several high offices including Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) over the last one year to ensure its completion. (ANI)

Also Read: Must be about some road work: Pawar on Ahmed Patel-

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

