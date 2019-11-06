International Development News
Development News Edition

UP Shiv Sena leader booked for attempt to rape

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghpat
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:15 IST
UP Shiv Sena leader booked for attempt to rape
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been lodged against a local Shiv Sena leader, who also claims he is a news channel reporter, for allegedly trying to rape a woman here, police said on Wednesday. A 23-year-old woman, a local resident, alleged that Shiv Sena district head Kuldeep Pandit entered her house on Tuesday in absence of her husband and tried to rape her, they said.

The accused fled the scene when the woman raised an alarm, police said. On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against Pandit, City Police Station SHO said.

The leader's wife has rejected the allegations in a police complaint. She stated that her husband had gone to the house to verify a report that prostitution was going on there when he was attacked and his mobile, camera and cash were looted. No arrests have so far been made and the matter is being probed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

HCL Infosystems shares drop nearly 5 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of IT company HCL Infosystems on Wednesday dropped nearly 5 percent after the firm posted a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 39.92 crore for the September quarter. The scrip declined 4.93 percent to close at Rs 7.71 on the BSE. Du...

T20 format is one to try out emerging players: Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the T20 cricket was the one where the emerging players can be tried out and he also began with it before moving to ODIs and Tests. India has achieved less success in T20s as compared to ODIs...

Iran's Rouhani says Fordow enrichment site will soon be fully operational

Irans underground uranium enrichment Fordow facility will soon be back to full operation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted, a few hours after Tehran announced that uranium gas had been injected into centrifuges at the site on Wednes...

Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020

Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next years Vitality Blast. The 24-year-old Pooran played three of a planned five fixtures in 2019 and he will be available for the majority ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019