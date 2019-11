Banners hailing Sidhu, Imran Khan as 'real heroes' of Kartarpur project surfaces in Amritsar

Several hoardings that surfaced here across the holy city, describing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as "real heroes" for turning the Kartarpur Corridor project into a reality, were brought down hurriedly on Wednesday by some unknown persons and municipal workers. The hoardings, which surfaced on Tuesday, credited the cricketer-turned-politicians for making the project, giving Sikh devotees easy access to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the border in Pakistan, a reality.

The hoardings, carrying Sidhu's picture alongside Khan, read in Gurmukhi, "Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes for making the Kartarpur corridor project a reality... the credit goes to them." But barely a day after the hoardings came up in the city, some unknown people along with Amritsar Municipal Corporation workers removed them.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak. The hoardings, hailing Sidhu and Khan as real heroes of the corridor project, had been put up in the city by former cricketer's staunch supporter and municipal Councillor Harpal Singh Verka, whose picture too adorned the hoardings.

Verka said he put up hoardings at various prominent locations including Ranjit Avenue, Mall Road, and Amritsar East Assembly constituency, from where Sidhu is an MLA. Talking to media persons on Wednesday, Harpal Singh said Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended the invitation to his friend Navjot Singh Sidhu during the former's swearing-in ceremony in Pakistan earlier when Sidhu suggested Khan to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for Sikh devotees.

"I have put up numerous hoardings as I desired to send out the message to the people about Sidhu's role in getting the corridor opened," he quipped. He said Sidhu was the first Indian politician who received the invitation from Imran Khan two days ago to attend the corridor's opening ceremony.

Sidhu had drawn the flak for hugging Pakistan's army chief during his Islamabad visit last year. Sidhu, however, had defended his act of hugging Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in ceremony of the Pakistan prime minister as his emotional response on learning that Sikh pilgrims may now be allowed to visit the Kartarpur shrine across the border.

Sidhu was slammed by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal in Punjab and was criticized even by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for hugging Bajwa at Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony. On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)