International Development News
Development News Edition

Case against Goodwin Jewellers in Pune; 88 depositors complain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:56 IST
Case against Goodwin Jewellers in Pune; 88 depositors complain
Image Credit: ANI

Pune police in Maharashtra have registered a case against top officials of Goodwin Jewellers after 88 depositors alleged that they were duped of over Rs 3 crore by the jewellery group, police said on Wednesday. The jewellery group shut its outlets in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and other parts of the state a couple of days before Diwali, leaving hundreds of people, who had invested in their gold and fixed deposit schemes, in the lurch.

An official at Koregaon Park police station here said according to the depositors, they were promised good returns on their investment in the jewellery group's schemes. He said the depositors alleged that they made investments collectively worth Rs 3.1 crore in the schemes since last year, but did not get returns as promised.

Based on the complaints, the case was registered on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention) and the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments (MPID) Act, the official said. The Thane police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is already probing against Goodwin Jewellers for allegedly cheating hundreds of investors of several crore rupees, an official earlier said.

The alleged fraud came to light in Thane's Dombivali town where a few duped investors filed the first complaint against the group owners A M Sunilkumar and A M Sudheshkumar, following which cases were registered at Manickpur in Vasai (Palghar), Naupada in Thane and Shivaji Nagar in Ambernath, an official said. The following agitation by customers and investors, the group's owners released a video on social media wherein they blamed people with vested interests and business rivals for their losses.

The jewellery chain owners, who hail from Kerala, told the affected customers that their money was "safe" and promised to return it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL46 PB-LD GURU NANAK-ASSEMBLY Kartarpur model may help resolve future conflicts Manmohan Singh Chandigarh Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday hoped the Ka...

Fake news not easy to spot on Facebook: Study

Misinformation or fake news is not easy to spot on Facebook, according to a study that suggests that the social networking site muddies the waters between fact and fiction. In the study, published on Tuesday in the journal Management Inform...

REFILE-FEATURE-Beyond vegan burgers: next-generation protein could come from air, methane, volcanic springs

Rewords par 12 to show figure is production cost, not sales cost By Thin Lei WinROME, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - It may sound like science fiction, but in a few short years the family dinner table may be laden with steak from a prin...

Bosch Q2 revenue slides 26.9 % to Rs 2,313 crore

Bosch Limited posted total revenue from operations of Rs 2,313 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, registering a decline of 26.9 per cent over the same period in the previous year. The drop is mainly on account of continuing cyclical an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019