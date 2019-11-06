International Development News
As rains threaten investors' meet in Dharamshala, HP CM turns to weather god

The weathermen predictions of rain and thundershower in hills during the next two days, coinciding with a global investors meet here in the city, have sent its organisers in tizzy with authorities, including Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, turning to weather gods for smooth conduct opf the event. The city is to host the “Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet”, which is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 7 while its valedictory address is to be given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 8.

Amid the largely dry weather till date, the Metrological Department of India on Wednesday predicted rains and thundershowers at most places in "the middle hills" and rains and snow at many places "in the upper hills" of Himachal Pradesh on November 7 and 8. With the investors' meet venue being an open field, the threat of inclement weather in the hilly state has prompted the meet organisers to go in for waterproof tents.

With the memory of September 15 T20 cricket match having been washed out due to rains being fresh in their minds, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur visited the visited and prayed at the Indru Nag Temple of the local rain god for the smooth conduct of this global event. The chief minister visited the temple on Wednesday amid an ovwercast sky in Dharamshala.

Dedicated to Snake King, Indru Nag is an ancient temple, located about 4 km from Dharamshala. It had been been built by local villagers, who strongly believe that its deity saves people from natural disasters, including heavy rains. PTI CORR RAX

