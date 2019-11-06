International Development News
Development News Edition

City policemen condemn attacks on Delhi counterparts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:10 IST
City policemen condemn attacks on Delhi counterparts
Image Credit: Flickr

Maharashtra Indian Police Services Association on Wednesday condemned the recent attacks on police personnel at Tis Hazari and Saket courts in Delhi. The association held a special meeting at Old Council Hall to discuss the attacks on police personnel and pass a resolution condemning the incidents, an official said.

The association stands in solidarity with the Delhi police and remains committed to support the action of the Central Indian Police Services Association to bring perpetrators to justice and uphold the rule of law, the official said. The Association believes that the rule of law should prevail at all times, and all are entitled to equitable justice without fear and favor, he added.

In separate incidents, lawyers and police personnel clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday, while lawyers beat up a policeman outside Saket court on Monday. These two incidents led to widespread protests by police personnel in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Fordow plant to start enriching uranium at midnight: official

Irans Fordow plant will begin enriching uranium from midnight 2030 GMT, a spokesman for the Iranian atomic energy agency said on Wednesday. In the coming hours, the process of injecting uranium hexafluoride gas into the centrifuges at the F...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa investment summit draws few foreign pledges

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rands 13.5 billion of new investment pledges on Wednesday, saying these would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment, but foreign firms made few commitments.Analysts sa...

Meghalaya keen on improving trade ties with B'desh : Conrad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his government is keen on improving trade with Bangladesh. Conrad, who is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh by road, said Meghalaya accounts for a mere .7 per cent of the USD 10 bi...

Dalit woman gang-raped in MP

A 35-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, including two wardens of the Sarangpur sub-jail, in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, police said on Wednesday. One of the accused wardens had allegedly asked the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019