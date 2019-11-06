India-US amphibious exercise in Andhra Pradesh from Nov 13-21

The first-ever tri-services India-US amphibious exercise named Tiger TRIUMPH will be conducted from November 13 to 21 near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Tiger TRIUMPH will include events and field training that simulate moving humanitarian assistance and disaster relief force from ship to shore, a press release from the US Consulate said.

The exercise helps build the capacity of both the Indian and US participants while improving their ability to operate together. About 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors and airmen and 500 US marines, sailors and airmen will participate in the nine-day exercise, the release said.

Tiger TRIUMPH gives US and Indian forces the opportunity to exchange knowledge and learn from each other as well as establish personal and professional relationships. During the exercise, the two forces will get familiar with one another aviation support capabilities," it said.

The Indian Air Force will conduct a cross-deck landing on the USS Germantowns flight deck and execute a simulated casualty evacuation from the shore to the acting hospital ship, it said. Tiger TRIUMPH training pertains to developing either counter-terrorism or humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, the release said.

A part of the training incorporates surface movements from ship-to-shore, where US and Indian forces will demonstrate naval integration, advance interoperability and exchange best practices, it said. The UNS Jalashwa, USS Germantown, INS Airavat, and a survey vessel in a hospital ship role will be participating in Tiger TRIUMPH. The US and Indian forces will embark their ships during the sea phase to become familiar with each other's tactics, techniques and procedures, the release said.

PTI DBV NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)