Mentally-challenged woman from Kerala raped in TN, 7 held Ramanathapuram (TN), Nov 6 (PTI): A mentally- challenged woman from Kerala was on Wednesday allegedly raped in Ervadi near here and seven teenagers arrested in this connection, police said. The 22-year old woman was staying with her father and offering prayers at the Ervadi dargah, which is believed to cure mental illness, police added.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the youths gagged her and took her to a nearby bush and raped her, police said. All the seven have been arrested based on a complaint, police said adding investigations were on.

Ervadi village, about 25 km from here, is well known for its ancient dargah and is visited by devotees through the year. It is believed that those with mental disorders are cured if they offered prayers at the dargah..

