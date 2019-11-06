Pune: FIR registered against proprietors of Goodwin jewellers over alleged cheating

International Development News
An FIR was registered against proprietors of Goodwin jewelers after some investors filed a complaint alleging they were cheated, police said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:29 IST
Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve addressing a press conference on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered against proprietors of Goodwin jewelers after some investors filed a complaint alleging they were cheated, police said on Wednesday. "Some investors had filed a complaint that Goodwin jewelers induced them to invest by promising them lucrative schemes. The investors later suspected that the money was being siphoned off. We conducted a preliminary inquiry in the matter and found a substance to the allegations," Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said in a press conference in Pune.

Police said that around 88 proprietors of Goodwin jewelers and Rs 3 crore is suspected to have been involved in the matter. "We have reservations that more money might be involved," Shisve said. An FIR has been registered under Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (MPID) Act.

Police said that a team under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) will be constituted to investigate the matter. (ANI)

