International Development News
Development News Edition

PM to agri ministry: prioritise giving machines to UP Pb, Hry famers to check stubble burning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:41 IST
PM to agri ministry: prioritise giving machines to UP Pb, Hry famers to check stubble burning

On a day the Supreme Court lashed out authorities for failing to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed the Union agriculture ministry to give priority to farmers of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana when distributing equipment to prevent stubble burning. There are agro machines available in the market which remove stubble and governments of Haryana and Punjab are offering subsidy to farmers to buy the equipment.

The prime minister issued these directions at the meeting of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation -- Pragati, an ICT-based multimedia platform, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. On Tuesday, Modi was briefed about the pollution situation in the region. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba have been reviewing the pollution situation on a regular basis.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is a question of life and death of crores of people here but it is "very unfortunate" that the authorities are not bothered about poor people and letting them die. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Several dead in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso

Canadian gold miner Semafo said on Wednesday that several people had been killed when a convoy transporting some of its workers was attacked on a road in eastern Burkina Faso.This is the third deadly attack suffered by Semafo in 15 months, ...

Brazil oil auction raises disappointing $17 billion: official

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 6 AFP Brazils auction of drilling rights to four deep-sea oil fields raised a disappointing 17 billion on Wednesday, officials said, well short of expectations for the highly-anticipated mega sale. The government had hop...

Guru Nank Dev anniv: Delhi govt likely to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Transport Minister Kailash Ga...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed until December -U.S. source

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019