Cyclone 'Maha': Schools remain closed in Palghar district

Coastal districts of Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra have stepped up preparedness in view of the severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' hovering in the Arabian sea, officials said on Wednesday. While Palghar district administration had already ordered closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8, collector of Thane district directed officials on Wednesday to take a call depending upon situation.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde directed senior officials to be on toes in view of the cyclonic storm warning. Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar has also given a set of directions to different departments.

"Closure of educational institutions is ordered as per necessity in Thane," an official release said. However, as per the prediction made by the IMD on Wednesday, 'Maha' is likely to fizzle out into the Arabian sea as a 'depression' by Thursday evening..

