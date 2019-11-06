Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses road & infra projects in Gujarat

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed issues relating to road and infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat met Gadkari and raised the requirement of road and infrastructure in his state, the sources said.

He flagged delays in certain infrastructure projects, according to the sources. The sources also indicated that no politics was discussed during the meeting.

"Met Shri Nitin Gadkari to submit various representations -- for my constituency and Gujarat state -- on underpass construction at Bharuch district, compensation for farmers near the expressway project & relief for MSMEs," Patel said later on Twitter. The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when there is an impasse over government formation in Maharashtra after BJP's ally Shiv Sena hardened its stand on the chief minister's post.

Patel also attached a letter handed over to Gadkari regarding some infrastructure projects in Gujarat. "I am forwarding a memorandum I have received from the residents of Kharod and surrounding villages Taluka Ankleshwar district Bharuch. Various organisations have also been demanding a vehicular underpass/flyover bridge at National Highway-8, Kharod village. The area is accident prone and this is a genuine demand that will enhance safety of road users," he said in his letter.

"I wish to draw your attention to the condition of the Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat. I would like to bring to your notice the urgent need to expand central government's MSMEs --Cluster Development Programme to Gujarat tribal districts. It is important that we are able to develop industrial clusters in the state's most backward regions," Patel told Gadkari in another letter. Gadkari also hold the MSME portfolio.

