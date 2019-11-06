Pune: Shiv Sena workers vandalise office of insurance firm for not clearing farmers' claims

A group of Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday allegedly vandalised an IFFCO Tokio Insurance Company office, demanding clearance of insurance claims of farmers amid damage to their crops due to unseasonal rains. Workers of the Shiv Sena allegedly forcefully entered the office and damaged computers and furniture.

"Vandalising this office is just a beginning. Farmers are committing suicide. They are not getting insurance claims. These companies have become mute spectators. This attack was merely a message," local Shiv Sena leader Suraj Lokhande told ANI. He said that if these companies don't start helping farmers immediately, similar attacks will take place at their other offices as well.

The state government had earlier announced immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 crore to the farmers affected by the recent unseasonal rains, which destroyed their crops across the state and caused huge losses to farmers. (ANI)

