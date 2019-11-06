Man arrested for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

A 22-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping a school girl at his home in Simdega district, police said. He was held after the parents of the minor registered an FIR with the Simdega Women's Police Station, accusing him of taking her to his residence and committing the crime, they said.

In the complaint, the girl said that the man offered to drop her home from school at Simdega town. Police produced the accused before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.

