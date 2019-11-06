2 held for kidnap, rape of girl

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of kidnapping and raping a girl of Gopalpur village of Cuttack district on Sunday. Three other accused were still at large.

"I have recorded the statement of the victim and I have taken serious note of her allegations that she was apparently tortured by the Banki police and was forced to change her statements," Cuttack (rural) SP R B Panigrahi said told reporters. He said a DSP-level officer is investigating the incident including the allegations made by the victim against the local police.

The victim was allegedly lured by a youth of her village on Sunday evening from near her house to a nearby deserted paddy field where she was allegedly raped. Later, with the help of four others, the youth allegedly tried to traffic her to Surat in Gujarat. But the girl managed to flee from her abductors and fled to a relative's house at Khurda from where the police rescued her.

