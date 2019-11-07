International Development News
Development News Edition

Startup entrepreneurs interact with school students at IIFS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 09:43 IST
Startup entrepreneurs interact with school students at IIFS

Startup firms from diverse fields shared their experience with school students at the ongoing India International Science Festival. An estimated 100 startups are taking part in the exhibition at the IISF which began here on November 5.

Coordinator of a session on startups, Anil Kothari, told PTI on Wednesday that startup entrepreneurs from fields such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence-based systems, education and social welfare interacted with the students at the meet. He said, the session was aimed at encouraging bright young minds to start new ventures with innovative ideas as part of an effort to popularise science.

At least 250 students of a south Kolkata school attended the programme which was addressed by startup experts - Onkar Roy, Anita Gupta and Sunil Kumar. "We enjoyed the lively question answer session with the students.

"We had a fruitful and rewarding discussion among representatives of successful startups, academicians, experts in business ventures and enthusiastic school students," Kothari said. Sreya Nag, a class 8 student of B D M International School said, "the inspiring journey of startups like Zomato, Flipkart has motivated me to think out of box and do something, which may not be impossible to achieve.

"The speakers emphasised that any startup should first zero on a problem and then try to arrive at a solution." Innovative exhibits such as a device to generate power from organic waste and a low-priced sensor to measure blood pressure level were put on display by the startups. Gourav Neogi, a class 9 student of the same school said, "a model on how to generate electricity from biogas is very user-friendly. Even I want to do something on my own that will help contribute to society." PTI SUS MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevards Superman, passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, the actor took his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.He was kn...

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...

No nod for tax on clicking pictures in Goa village: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said his department has not granted any permission for the imposition of a Swachhta Tax on clicking photographs in the scenic Parra village of North Goa district. Ajgaonkar told PTI that th...

A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side

South Africa football legend Neil Tovey says a club-versus-country tug of war over the team that will compete in an Olympic Games qualifying tournament from this weekend is a disgrace. Egypt will host the November 8-22 competition for under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019