"Pass an order which we can understand", SC sets aside Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court has set aside an order of Bombay High Court after it failed to understand it and has asked the Bombay High Court to pass an order which is comprehensible and can be understood by the Court.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"On perusal of the impugned order, we find it is unintelligible and we could not decipher what has been decided by the High Court. We, accordingly, set aside the order and remit the matter to the High Court. We request the High Court to pass an order which we can understand. The appeal is disposed of," read the SC order.

The order related to a case was pronounced by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on August 19 in a case relating to an individual petitioner versus State of Maharashtra (ANI)

