Earth Heroes Awards conferred on Odisha MP Pramila Bisoyi

Odisha Lok Sabha MP Pramila Bisoyi has been honoured with a 'Lifetime achievement' award by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Group for her commitment to protecting peacocks. The RBS 'Earth Heroes Award' for 2019 was conferred on Bisoyi for her initiative in peacock protection at Pakidi hills near Chermaria village at Aska block in Ganjam district of Odisha, a press release said.

She has been a part of this movement for over 18 years. Under her guidance, women have devised ways for protecting peacocks by providing them food in jungles and ensuring that the area remained free from poaching and encroachment.

Bisoyi, the MP from Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, has already been awarded the 'Prakruti Bandhu' and 'Prakruti Mitra' awards by the forest and environment department of the Odisha government. RBS India, the innovation and operations hub of RBS, announced the winners for people who have made a significant impact in 'Climate Change' the theme for the 2019 awards, it said.

Bisoyi and other winners were felicitated in the presence of Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Babul Supriyo and others in Delhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)