International Development News
Development News Edition

Srinagar: Flights cancelled due to snowfall

Due to snowfall in Srinagar, two flights were cancelled today. Other flights have been delayed due to congestion.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:43 IST
Srinagar: Flights cancelled due to snowfall
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Due to snowfall in Srinagar, two flights were cancelled today. Other flights have been delayed due to congestion. This is the first snowfall after the onset of winter in the region. The Mughal Road in Rajouri was closed after snowfall in higher reaches of the Pir Panjal mountains.

Fresh snowfall was also reported from Solang Nullah in Kullu district near Manali, Churdhar in Sirmaur district, Gulba, Koksar in Lahul and Spiti from Himachal Pradesh. Due to snowfall in Jalori Pass in Kullu, National Highway 305 was closed for commuters.

Rain and snowfall are also expected in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. The snowfall in the region is expected to bring down pollution levels in north India. (ANI)

Also Read: CRPF head constable seriously injured in Srinagar grenade attack

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kal...

Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

The Ramsay Brothers who revolutionised the horror genre for the Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic on their life with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer. Devgn and Priti Sinha h...

James Dean to be digitally brought to life for Vietnam War movie

Hollywood legend James Dean, who died at the age of 24 in a car crash in 1955, is being brought back to the big screen with the help of CGI visual effects for the Vietnam era movie Finding Jack. Dean, whose fame rests on just three films --...

Satoransky’s career-high 27 lead Bulls past Hawks

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points and the visiting Chicago Bulls ended a two-game losing streak with a 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Satoransky entered the game averaging 6.5 points and had not scored in doub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019