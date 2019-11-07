Srinagar: Flights cancelled due to snowfall
Due to snowfall in Srinagar, two flights were cancelled today. Other flights have been delayed due to congestion.
Due to snowfall in Srinagar, two flights were cancelled today. Other flights have been delayed due to congestion. This is the first snowfall after the onset of winter in the region. The Mughal Road in Rajouri was closed after snowfall in higher reaches of the Pir Panjal mountains.
Fresh snowfall was also reported from Solang Nullah in Kullu district near Manali, Churdhar in Sirmaur district, Gulba, Koksar in Lahul and Spiti from Himachal Pradesh. Due to snowfall in Jalori Pass in Kullu, National Highway 305 was closed for commuters.
Rain and snowfall are also expected in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. The snowfall in the region is expected to bring down pollution levels in north India. (ANI)
